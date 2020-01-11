The Badia Gran urbanization is one of those affected by the power cuts. 10-01-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

More than 60 families in the Badia Gran, Badia Blava and Cala Blava urbanisations have sent a letter to the Town Council complaining about the constant power cuts in the area.

“The urbanisations were built between the 1950s and 1970s, so they have an old electricity network which has not been adapted to cope with current demand, especially in summer,” said the Councillor of Medi Ambient of Llucmajor, Guillermo Roig.

The Town Hall launched a campaign encouraging those affected to register their complaints officially.

"For years, small power outages in summer and in winter have generated a lot of discomfort among the residents of urbanisations,” said The Councillor of Atenció Ciutadana in the City Council, Alexandro Gaffar. ”We have received more than 60 files that will be sent to the energy supply company to take appropriate measures and solve the problem as quickly as possible.”

The Mayor of Llucmajor, Éric Jareño has also sent a letter and files to Endesa, urging the company to fix the problem as soon as possible.