Services
More than 60 complaints to council about continuous power cuts
More than 60 families in the Badia Gran, Badia Blava and Cala Blava urbanisations have sent a letter to the Town Council complaining about the constant power cuts in the area.
“The urbanisations were built between the 1950s and 1970s, so they have an old electricity network which has not been adapted to cope with current demand, especially in summer,” said the Councillor of Medi Ambient of Llucmajor, Guillermo Roig.
The Town Hall launched a campaign encouraging those affected to register their complaints officially.
"For years, small power outages in summer and in winter have generated a lot of discomfort among the residents of urbanisations,” said The Councillor of Atenció Ciutadana in the City Council, Alexandro Gaffar. ”We have received more than 60 files that will be sent to the energy supply company to take appropriate measures and solve the problem as quickly as possible.”
The Mayor of Llucmajor, Éric Jareño has also sent a letter and files to Endesa, urging the company to fix the problem as soon as possible.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.