Overcast and breezy with a small chance of some rain. 13-01-2020 MDB

Palma is 16 degrees and overcast with a 20 kilometre southerly wind and an overnight low of 10º.

It’s dull and very windy in Andratx but the sun will come out this afternoon and the top temperature will be 15 degrees falling to 8º after dark.

Santanyi is sunny and 15 degrees with winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 8º.

It’s 17º and a beautiful day in Alcudia with lots of sunshine, gale force winds and a low of 8 degrees.

And Soller is slightly cooler at 15 degrees and very blustery, with plenty of sunshine and a low of 7º.

View the weather live with our webcams.

What’s On Jan 14

Don’t miss the Sant Antoni celebrations in Manacor tonight, there’s a barbecue at 19.00 and the first dance of the demons takes place in Plaça Ramon Lull.

It’s also the most important festival of the year in sa Pobla with events all month long. At 17.30 today there’s a workshop by Xesca Mir for children between 5 and 10 years old and there’s a conference about the festival at 20.15.

In Calvia an exhibition pays tribute to writer Manuel Vázquez Montalván and his literary character, Pepe Carvalho at Sala d’exposicions de l’Ajuntament de Calvia. It’s free to get in and it’s open from 09.00 until 20.00.

And it’s reggae night at the Shamrock and Glasford & The Providence will be on stage from midnight. Entry is free and the venue is open until 05.00.