Higher temperatures are also expected for the Balearics on Thursday . 14-01-2020

After a few days of frosty weather over most of Spain, stormy conditions were pushing into Spain today, bringing rain, snow in higher ranges but also some warmer temperatures of up to five degrees higher than normal for the time of year.

Aemet reports that the weather front is associated with Storm Brendan, which has been affecting the UK. The winds in Spain, up to 100 kilometres per hour, are predominantly southwesterly, which is why the temperatures are going up. Tomorrow, they will be around 20C on the east coast of the mainland and in Andalusia, and these are higher temperatures are also expected for the Balearics on Thursday.

The met agency said today that the forecast for Friday was still uncertain, but weather stations in Majorca were indicating that there are likely to be some stronger winds but also quite warm temperatures (up to 18C or 19C). Over the weekend, a fall in temperature is anticipated as is rain.