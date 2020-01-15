Cloudy with sunny spells. 14-01-2020 MDB

Palma is 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with 15 kilometre southerly winds and a low of 7º.

It’s windy in Andratx but there's lots of sunshine, a top temperature of 16º and a low of 6º.

On the east coast of the island it’s a lovely sunny day with a bit of a breeze, a high of 16º and a low of 5º in Santanyi.

Pollensa is nice too with sunshine all day long, a very light breeze, and a top temperature of 18º dropping to 6º after dark.

And it’s windy and sunny in Soller with a high of 15º and a low of 6 degrees.

What’s On Jan 15

The parade of the giants starts at 18.30 in Algaida, the bonfires will be lit at 19.00, the barbecue starts at 20.00 and the correfoc will begin at 23.00.

The legendary Majorcan Folk Singer, Maria del Mar Bonet will be live at the Palma Auditorium on the Paseo Marítimo from 6pm and tickets cost 35 euros. You can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Layonlie are live at the Shamrock in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.