Balearic President, Francina Armengol. 23-12-2019 GOIB

Faced with allegations that minors being supervised by the Majorca Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) have been involved with a child prostitution ring, President Armengol said earlier today that government, island council and town hall social services departments will be continuing to work in a coordinated manner.

The president voiced her total condemnation of "any act of sexual violence, especially in the case of minors". She stressed that personnel from the IMAS, the Council of Majorca's social services division, collaborate with police and court authorities in these types of case and that since 2016 there has been a joint committee with the government, the National Police and the Guardia Civil to combat sexual exploitation of minors.

Today, the IMAS reported that it is currently taking care of sixteen minors who have been victims of sexual exploitation. It gave this information ahead of a meeting of the committee tomorrow which will the consider the case of the girl who was the victim of a gang rape on Christmas Eve. The meeting will also address the claims of there being prostitution rings.