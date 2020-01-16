PALMA - MILES DE PERSONAS PARTICIPAN EN LA CELEBRACION DE LA REVETLA DE SANT SEBASTIA. "FOGUERONS" "TORRADAS". PP. Mucha asistencia de afiliados en el ¿fogueró¿ del PP celebrado en los jardines de Palau Reial, con música en vivo. A la cita asistieron todos los candidatos. 19-01-2019 PERE BOTA

Calling all our website readers from across the globe. Why not join us this Sunday for a wonderful day of activities live music and plenty of fun. Palma is busy celebrating its patron saint, San Sebastian, and on Sunday night there will be live music concerts in all the main city squares.

You can even bring your own food and bbq it yourself because the city council will be establishing special bbq areas at key points.

This is the programme for this Sunday (January 19)

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 18.00: Giants, bigheads and pipers from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 18.15: Dance of the giants. 18.30: Glosadors. 19.20: Dance by the Majorca School of Music and Dance. 19.50: Departure of the dragon Na Coca from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 20.10: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 20.15: Batucada, dragon, bigheads and giants at Plaça Cort.

Music stages:

Plaça Major from 20.30: Balladors de Lluc, Al-Mayurqa, El Petit de Cal Eril, L'Ultim Indi.

Plaça Cort from 21.00: Pep Garau Quintet, Elas and Rita Payes, Chuchito Valdés, JO.SE.TE. Trio.

Plaça Joan Carles I from 20.30: Gahra, Roger Pistola, Salvatge Cor, Luis Albert Segura, Hinds.

Feixina Park from 20.30: Super Agente 86, Raisol, Derrick Carter, The Southnormales.

Plaça Reina from 20.30: Xanguito, Los Fangueros, Las Migas, Colectiva Panamera, La Vereda.

Plaça Espanya from 20.45: Furious Monkey House, Funambulista, Inot by Without String, IPops.

Plaça Olivar from 20.45: Piolet Swing, Rumba Katxai, Super Cumbia y La Liga de la Alegria, Balkumbia.

