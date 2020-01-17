Another beautiful winter's day in Majorca. 16-01-2020 Caroline Fuller

It’s a beautiful day in Majorca.

Palma 17 degrees and sunny with strong winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 10º.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery in Calvia with a top temperature of 17 degrees dropping to 8º after dark.

Santanyi is 17 degrees and sunny today with very strong winds gusting up to 35 kilometres an hour and a low of 5º.

Alcudia is windy too but it’s warm and sunny with a top temperature of 18º falling to 8 degrees overnight.

And it’s a gorgeous day in Soller too with plenty of sunshine, a strong breeze, a high of 17 and a low of 6 degrees.

What’s On Jan 17

There’s still time to see the exhibition by Pep Guerrero at the Can Prunera Art Museu in Sóller, it’s on until January 19 and tickets cost 5 euros.

The Robert Capa En Color exhibition at the Caixa Forum in Palma is on until Monday and tickets cost 4 euros, but it’s half price if you bank with the Caixa.

There’s Sant Antoni celebrations in Manacor, Alcudia, Son Servera and Porreres and you can have your dogs and cats and other domestic animals blessed at Sant Antoniet Church near Cappuccino in Calle Sant Miguel in Palma between 10am and 2pm.

Roxy is live at the Shamrock from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.