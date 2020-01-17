Previous contestants on Love Island, the hit ITV2 show filmed in Majorca. 17-06-2016 Archivo

While millions of people are currently watching the new winter version of ITV2’s Love Island located in South Africa, the application process for contestants to take part in this summer’s edition here in Majorca is now open.

Although winter Love Island is now underway, the good news is ITV2 bosses have now opened applications for viewers to apply themselves for summer Love Island 2020.

The application process itself is fairly easy, all you need to do is head to the ITV website, search Love Island and fill in a form. Would be Love Islanders will be asked to answer some questions and prove why they think they would make the perfect Islander.

On the ITV website, it says: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

Majorca has been the dedicated filming location for all five series since the relaunch of the show in 2015, however the villa was slightly different in the earlier series.

In series one and two, the villa used was based in Ses Salines at a property owned by a French businessman which is modelled to look identical to another of his properties over in France.

Since series three Islanders have headed to the eastern side of the island towards Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

The first two series of the early celebrity version of the show, back in 2005 and 2006, were filmed on Armstrong Island, Fiji.

Adjustments are made to the Love Island villa each year but features that stay the same include the fire pit, the swimming pool, the outdoor kitchen, communal bedroom and the gym.

And, due to the series’s huge following, fans can visit the Casa Amor villa which was used as a second villa to stir up drama in the previous two series.

What is more, it can be rented out. Formally known as the Arta East & South East, this villa is not for the faint-hearted as it will set guests back between £4,572 and £8,128 per week and it sleeps up to eight people. An ‘ideal luxury hideaway’, the advert says: “Set in a private and secluded location, just a few minutes’ drive from the picturesque village of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, and within easy reach of the gorgeous beaches and all facilities, this is a spectacular, ultra-modern holiday rental home with high standard furniture, fittings and a stylish design. It’s an ideal luxury Majorcan villa hideaway.”

The long running series, produced in association with Palma Pictures, has provided the island with great publicity, as has the BBC1 police drama The Mallorca Files, the second series of which is being filmed now on the island.