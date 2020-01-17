Tourists in Majorca duirng the winter. 17-01-2020 P. PELLICER

ABTA – The Travel Association is updating its advice for travellers in the run up to Brexit on 31 January. This latest advice highlights that the UK is now on track to enter a transition period at the end of the month meaning that all travel requirements and arrangements will remain the same until at least the end of December 2020.

This new advice replaces that previously given to reflect the government’s ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign which spelt out how a ‘no-deal’ scenario would affect important areas such as passport validity, European Health Insurance Cards, driving licences, taking pets abroad and data roaming.

ABTA research shows that nearly a third of people (31%1) are unsure about how Brexit will affect their travel plans and, since the General Election, hits to ABTA’s “Brexit advice for travellers” website page have increased by over 376% 2 as Brits research their travel plans for the year ahead.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, says, “The UK is primed to enter a new Brexit phase from 31 January, when trade talks begin, and when it does nothing will change when it comes to travel.

“This means that valid passports can still be used, EHIC cards will still be valid and the same gates can be used at border check points. People can continue to make their travel plans with confidence that things won’t change until at least the end of 2020.

“As the UK’s most trusted travel association ABTA has been actively providing advice to travellers throughout the Brexit process and will continue to do so as the longer term relationship with the EU becomes clearer.”

ABTA’s Brexit advice for travellers can be found at www.abta.com/brexit, and at the same time ABTA is communicating the message that Brits can continue to travel with confidence through a radio advertising and digital campaign until the end of January.