Rain can be catered for, but high winds could mean that the Sant Sebastià party is cancelled. 19-01-2015

Palma town hall is monitoring the weather and says that a decision will be taken on Sunday about the night party with the seven music stages. The whole event could be cancelled because of the weather.

The town hall says that the stages are prepared to cope with rain but that strong winds are another matter. The forecast is for winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour on Sunday.

Aemet has already issued an amber alert for rough coastal conditions on Sunday. The alert applies to the whole island, and alerts for wind and rain are almost certain to follow. On Friday, Aemet weather stations were forecasting strongest winds in the Tramuntana, but none of the island will be spared. Rain is also forecast for the whole island on Sunday, with Aemet suggesting that the rain will be heavier in the Balearics on Monday.

The cause is an Atlantic storm crossing Spain over the weekend. Winds up to 80kph on the mainland were being forecast for Friday and Saturday, along with snow on high ground. Aemet explains that on Sunday a passage of cold air will form between the anticyclone responsible for warm temperatures and sunny conditions on Friday in Majorca and the Atlantic storm. This will trigger off rain in the Mediterranean.

Temperatures aren't forecast to fall significantly, however. The outlook from Sunday into next week is unsettled with showers and highs of around 17C.