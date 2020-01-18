Incident
A fire breaks out in a nine-storey building in Palma
Several people have been injured during a fire in a nine-story building in Palma.
The blaze started in a home in Plaza Mediterranean at around 2.30am on Saturday morning and spread rapidly.
Firefighters and police were deployed to the scene along with SAMU-061 emergency services personnel.
Nine people had to be treated for smoke inhalation, including three police officers and two firefighters but everyone managed to get out of the building safely.
A 62-year-old woman has been transferred to Son Espases hospital in Palma for treatment.
