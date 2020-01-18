Tourists in Magalluf. 18-01-2020 CLICK

The Association of British travel agents warned this morning that British families could be driven away from key Majorcan resorts if it adopted a "misguided" proposal to restrict alcohol in hotels in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma, according to a report in Travel Weeklty.

ABTA told the travel newspaper: “This proposal is misguided… it targets the wrong market. Typically, all-inclusive customers in the Balearics are not 22-year-olds, but families who appreciate the convenience and ability to control budgets. Restricting their choices may drive families elsewhere.” Writing exclusively for Travel Weekly, White also called on the Balearics to develop a more “joined up” approach, and suggested bars and supermarkets should be more strict about checking customers’ IDs when they purchase booze.

According to the report in Travel Weekly, travel giant TUI backed Abta, calling for “extensive research” before such a proposal is implemented. A spokesman said: “As the leading package holiday operator to destinations including the Balearics, we’re involved in discussions on the proposals to introduce restrictions on all inclusive holidays in the region.