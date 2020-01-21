Flooding in Sa Pobla 20-01-2020 Redacción

Shares:

Three days on and Storm Gloria is still battering Majorca with heavy rain and gale force winds.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, the east of the island is taking the brunt of the bad weather which is likely to continue throughout tomorrow.

Storm Gloria caused more than 300 incidents in the Balearic Islands according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet and Emergency Service 112.

At least 45 emergency call outs were to deal with items detached by the bad weather, 69 trees were blown over and 56 incidents were caused by flooding.

The Emergency Service 112 in the Balearics turned to twitter to warn people about the dangers .

"Adverse weather events are still active and more rain is expected after 24.00. Take extreme precautions on the road, in coastal areas, in the mountains and in the vicinity of torrents."

As the storm raged and the rain poured, eight torrentes in Majorca burst their banks, but by 19.00 the torrents of Canyamel in Capdepera, Sant Llorenç and Síquia Reial had subsided.

Seven roads and an underpass are still closed to traffic but the Camí Vell de Sant Llorenç, Ma-3323, has now been reopened.

For most of Monday the Ma-3513 that joins Maria de la Salut with Llubí was impassible, the Ma-3321, Manacor to Su Comuna was blocked by flooding from the torrent of Na Borges and the Ma-3201, between Montuïri and Pina was also cut off.

The Ma-3232 from Sant Joan to Sineu, the Ma-3433 that connects Sa Pobla with Playa de Muro and the Ma-3017 in Sa Cabaneta are all closed and a landslide has blocked the Ma-2100 between Alaró and Orient.

The Ma-15 from Vilafranca de Bonany to Manacor was closed as a precaution but has now been reopened and traffic is also back to normal on the Ma-4022 Sant Llorenç to Sa Coma; Ma-3223 Sant Llorenç to Manacor; Ma-4015 Manacor to Porto Colom; Ma-3232 to Sant Joan-Sineu; Ma-3100 Algaida to Santa Eugènia and the Ma-4021 Manacor to Son Carrió.

Some streets are flooded in Sant Llorenç and the Passeig des Riuet in Porto Cristo is completely waterlogged.

Schools are operating as normal today but the Department of Education has urged caution:

EDUNIB @EDUN_IB

Classes are not suspended today, January 21 but precautions should be taken in the Serra de Tramuntana, Manacor, Sa Pobla, Muro, Sant Llorenç, Artà and Capdepera as well as in Minorca. Make sure you are aware of the directions for each centre, especially for easy entry and exit.

Firefighters in Majorca were deployed to a number of incidents yesterday, mostly in the Levant area. Priority assistance was given to people at high risk, helping those who were trapped inside vehicles or houses, or dealing with fallen trees and branches, and pumping water away from public roads, car parks and private homes.

Maritime traffic was also affected by Storm Gloria and Balearia took to twitter to announce several cancellations:

Baleària

✔ @Balearia

[NOTICE for 21/01/20] Due to adverse weather conditions, departures are cancelled on the routes:

Ciutadella <> Alcúdia (alternative 22/01)

Dénia <> Ibiza <> Palma (Alternative by Valencia or 22/01) Barcelona <> Alcúdia <> Ciutadella (except departure from 22.00)

The forecast for today is for more of the same and weather alerts have been issued in 27 provinces nationwide for heavy rain and snow, strong winds and high seas.

Around 50 centimetres of snow is forecast in Teruel and Castellón and strong coastal winds will batter the coastline in Girona and Barcelona, generating waves up to 7 metres high, according to Aemet.

Cuenca, Guadalajara, Girona and Zaragoza will have 20 centimetres of snowfall in the next 24 hours; Almería, Granada, Jaén, Albacete, Ávila, Burgos, Segovia, Soria and Murcia will have between two and five centimetres of snow and Albacete, Barcelona, ??Soria, could have as much as 40 centimetres.

Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona and Castellón could have up to 100 litres of rainfall per square metres in just twelve hours and in Teruel, Valencia, Ibiza, Formentera, Majorca, Minorca and Murcia around 60 litres per square metre of rain is expected to fall within twelve hours.

Seas will be extremely rough and 4-6 metre high waves are likely in Tarragona, Alicante, Castellón, Valencia, La Coruña, Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera, Asturias, Murcia and Lugo.

Aemet is warning that winds will be gusting up to 90 kilometres an hour in Barcelona and Tarragona and at least 80 kilometres an hour in Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Burgos, Soria, Girona, Lleida, Madrid, Alicante, Castellón, Valencia, La Coruña, Lugo, Majorca and Minorca.