Emergencies
Sea front home evacuated in Felanitx as storm hits
Storm Gloria has hit the coast of Felanitx and due to its intensity the front line of Cala Marçal has been evacuated.
#ÚLTIMAHORA Desallotgen la primera línia de Cala Marçal (#Portocolom) a causa d'ones que superen l'alçada d'alguns dels habitatges.— IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) January 21, 2020
▶️ Mirau-ho: https://t.co/mUDkqWLWss pic.twitter.com/kouUWrjxUq
The heavy seas, torrential rain, gale force winds and huge waves prompted the local authorities to take the drastic decision.
Two patrols of the Felanitx Local Police have been deployed to the area and the emergency services are on stand by in the area in the event of any incidents.
