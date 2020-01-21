Waves in Portocolom. 21-01-2020 Jaume Tomàs

Shares:

Storm Gloria, according to some supermarkets in Majorca, is causing a shortage of certain products because sea conditions have affected shipping from the mainland.

The search is continuing for a hiker who went missing in the Torrent de Na Mora between Escorca and Soller on Monday. The Guardia Civil and Majorca Fire Brigade mountain rescue services, the Guardia's GEAS diving group and local police are all involved in the search.

The heavy rain has meant that the reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains are getting close to full capacity. Gorg Blau is at 93.75% and Cuber 94.4%. This capacity has risen almost 20% since last week.