Only 2,000 people turned up for the concerts, some of which were called off. 19-01-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Palma's councillor for citizen participation and the town hall spokesperson, Alberto Jarabo, says that the town hall will have to pay up to 75% of the cost of Sunday night's concerts, some of which had to be called off because of the weather.

The terms of contract arrangements for the stages, he explained on Wednesday, meant that once the stages and sound equipment were set up, the town hall had to pay 75% of the cost, regardless of when concerts might have been called off - either at the last minute or several hours before. Insurance will cover the remaining 25% of the cost. Jarabo added that the cost of contracting for the concerts was 219,000 euros.

Responding to a demand from the opposition Ciudadanos that he gives an explanation at the next plenary session, Jarabo stated that all the decisions which were taken were "correct". Communications with the police, the fire brigade and others were "constant" on Sunday, as they had been in the days immediately before the party. There was a WhatsApp group to ensure that safety was paramount.