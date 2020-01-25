Breezy with a chance of rain. 02-12-2019 MDB

If you thought that horrible wind had gone for good, think again, it’s back and the rain isn’t far away either.

Palma, mostly cloudy with 15 kilometre north-easterly winds, a little bit of sunshine and a high of 17º falling to 7º after dark.

It’s a sunny morning in Andratx but the clouds will roll in at around noon and it’s blustery too with a high of 16º and a low of º6.

Santanyi, 15 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a 20 kilometre south-easterly wind and a low of 5º.

There’s virtually no wind at all in Alcudia but those big black clouds could bring a shower or two before the day is out. The top temperature is 17 degrees falling to 7º overnight.

And Soller woke up to sunshine but it won’t last long, clouds will gather in the afternoon and unfortunately that light breeze won’t be strong enough to blow them away; the high is 16º and the low is 5º.

Jan 25 What’s On

There’s tons of free concerts in Plaza España with Uruguyan music and dance at 4pm, then the Europe FM concerts start at 9pm with a whole host of artists and dj’s including Isla Iglú, Bombay, Wally Lopez and Uri Sabat.

The festival of Sant Antoni celebrations in Puerto Andratx include animal blessings at 5pm, the lighting of bonfires at 7pm and music and a barbecue from 10pm.

The Psiconautas, Ramon Roselló and the Ramonics are live at Casa des Poble in Espores from 8pm and tickets cost 10 euros.

There’s a benefit concert at Sant Francisco de Paula Church at number 75 Carrer del General Riera at 8pm.

Majorcan singer, Sara Reus will rock the house at Teatre Desc Forteza in Plaça de Miquel Maura from 8pm and tickets cost 18 euros.

And as always, the all-night crowd should head for the Shamrock; the Claps are on stage at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.