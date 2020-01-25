Views over Cala Bona. 23-01-2020 s. bauza

Shares:

The weather will be very changeable in Majorca this weekend according to Aemet spokesperson, Bernat Amengual.

Temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher than usual for this time of year but the mist and fog will roll in after the sun goes down.

Saturday's cloudy skies will produce afternoon showers in some places and a high of 17º-18º.

Sunday will be overcast with rain in the morning, but the skies will clear in the afternoon, just in time for the Correfoc in Palma and the mercury will hover around 15º-17º.