The Correfoc brings the Sant Sebastià 2020 celebrations to a close on Sunday and it’s a spectacular show that has to be seen to be believed.

Seven groups of 'dimonis', three beasts of fire and 478 people, including pyrotechnic experts, batucada and support people will take part in the parade and 187.93 kilos of fireworks and 6,800 devices will be burned. The total budget for the celebration is 22,000 euros.

There will be live music from 6pm in Plaza del Mercat, the Correfoc parade will leave Paseo de Mallorca at 7pm and the lighting of the beasts of fire will be in the Plaça Rei Juan Carlos I.

Palma Councillor, Alberto Jarabo described the 'correfoc' as “an effective tradition" that closes the festival program of San Sebastià, saying, “this year we want to give freedom to groups to enjoy the party with the highest intensity and be the true protagonists."

Spectators are advised to wear cotton clothes, trousers and long sleeves. They should also consider wearing earplugs, be very careful with glasses and refrain from throwing water. Stay at a safe distance from the parade, do not smoke and do not use private fireworks under any circumstances.