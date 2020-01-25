Events
Palma's 40th Cycling Day to go ahead tomorrow
The 40th edition of Palma's Cycling Day will take place tomorrow starting at 12.00. This event was scheduled for last Monday, January 20 but was postponed due Storm Gloria.
As part of the Sant Sebastia fiestas of Palma, thousands of cyclists of all ages take to the streets of Palma on this 6km route starting at Plaça de Cort/pl. de Santa Eulàlia and ending at the Palau Municipal d'Esports Son Moix.
This event is of great social and sporting interest and is considered one of the most important activities in the programme of the Fiestas of Sant Sebastià, the patron saint of Palma.
Please be advised that some of the roads may be closed to traffic and it would be advisable to find alternative routes.
