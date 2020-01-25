The traffic restrictions have put an end to this "saturation". 25-01-2020 Pilar Pellicer - Archive

There will be no changes to the traffic restrictions for Formentor this summer. Pollensa town hall and the Council of Majorca had both been lobbying for the restrictions to apply to the whole of the road and not just between the beach and the lighthouse. They argue that the current arrangement has added to traffic pressure between Puerto Pollensa and the lighthouse.

The traffic directorate has the final say on the matter, and it has rejected the town hall and Council requests. Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, and the Council's councillor for transport, Iván Sevillano, have both said that they will continue to try and persuade the directorate to think again.

The restrictions on cars and private vehicles will therefore be as they were in 2019. They will apply between 10.00 and 19.00 from mid-June to mid-September. Exceptions, such as for employees at the lighthouse restaurant, will remain unaltered. The shuttle bus between Puerto Pollensa and the lighthouse will again be operating during the day.