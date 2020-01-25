Emergencies
Body is found in Cala Sant Vicent, Ibiza
Civil Protection in Ibiza found a body in Cala Sant Vicent on Saturday afternoon. The body was discovered around quarter past one, and attempts were being made to identify if it is that of a 41-year-old Spanish national who went missing on Tuesday.
The Guardia Civil say that an autopsy will be carried out on Monday. Meanwhile, the search continues for a 25-year-old Briton, who also meant missing in Ibiza on Tuesday. A third person in Majorca is still missing.
