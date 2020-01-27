Traffic
Woman commits suicide jumping off a bridge on Llucmajor's motorway
A woman has died after apparently jumping from a bridge on the Llucmajor motorway.
Police say the incident happened at around 7.30am on Monday near the exit for Coll d’en Rabassa.
Several cars tried to avoid hitting the body but one crashed into her then overturned, injuring the couple inside the vehicle.
Emergency Services, National Police, Guardia Civil and Firefighters are at the scene along with 5 SAMU-061 ambulances.
Two of the 3 lanes of the highway have been closed and traffic is backed up for quite a distance.
