Guardia Civil personnel after the landing of a Guardia Civil helicopter in the port of Ibiza, which has joined the operations in the search for the two missing persons in Ibiza due to the Gloria storm. 26-01-2020 Sergio Cañizares

Shares:

A second body has been recovered from the sea in Ibiza, after Storm Gloria battered the Balearics last week.

An Emergency Services 112 spokesperson has confirmed that the remains were found in ​​Aigües Blanques in the Santa Eulària district of the island.

The body of the first victim was found in Cala de Sant Vicens on Saturday and is thought to be the remains of a 41-year-old man who disappeared during Storm Gloria.

Tests are being carried out to confirm the identities of the victims and the exact cause of death.