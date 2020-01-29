The 19 year previously appeared before a judge but was released. 09-01-2020 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

Five of the teenagers arrested for the alleged gang raping a 13-year-old girl on Christmas Eve will appear in juvenile court today, the other defendant appeared in court on Monday.

All six have denied sexually assaulting the girl, claiming the sex was consensual and have given Police access to the WhatsApp conversations they had with the victim.

A 19-year-old who allegedly took part in the incident, was on temporary released from the Detention Centre in Es Pinaret on the day the incident happened. He was released with charges after he told the judge he was not involved in the rape. All those arrested are charged with a crime of sexual assault with environmental intimidation.

The 13-year-old victim told Police that on Christmas Eve she managed to escape from the Juvenile Centre, took refuge in a building in Son Gotleu and then went to a bar where she took drugs and drank alcohol.

A friend appeared and convinced her to go to an apartment in the Corea district of the city, but as soon as she arrived she realised that she was in danger.

Her friend persuaded her to stay and took her to one of the bedrooms where all seven of the boys took turns raping her and continued to harass and humiliate her.

The victim reported the incident to Police the next day and she was seen by a Doctor who confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl was also sexually assaulted in a car park in Calle Aragó the same day.