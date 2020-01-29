The arrest was made by National Police officers. 26-11-2019 A. Sepúlveda

The owner of an apartment in Son Gotleu (Palma de Mallorca) has been arrested for allegedly forcing four tenants out of the property.

Police say that when they arrived at Carrer de Francesc Julià, a Nigerian man was taking household appliances out of the apartment.

A tenant told the Officers that the property owner forced the locks, evicted them and removed their belongings and claimed she had paid two months rent in advance for the room. She also informed the Police that three other people who were renting rooms had also been evicted and that another person was being charged rent for sleeping on a mattress on the dining room floor.

When the Officers interviewed the Nigerian man he allegedly told them that he had just arrived in the Balearic Islands and that an intermediary had rented the rooms in his house without his permission.

The property owner has been arrested and charged with felony assault, coercion and theft and is also accused of taking an envelope containing 1,000 euros.