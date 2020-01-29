The Balearics tourist tax was introduced in July 2016. 29-01-2020 Archive

In September 2016, two months after the tourist tax had been was introduced, the Majorca Hoteliers Federation announced that it would be seeking judicial review of the tax.

The Balearic High Court accepted this request and has now finally given its ruling, which rejects the federation's grounds for challenging the legality of the tax. In the court's opinion, the introduction of the tax corresponded to fiscal powers in the Balearics and did not contravene any limitations as set out in European law.

The federation has the right to appeal this judgement to the Supreme Court in Madrid.