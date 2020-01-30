Roadworks
Majorca roadworks finally get go ahead
A whole year after the project was approved, the department of highways for the Council of Majorca has finally announced that the tender for construction of the new access road between the Marratxí Estate and the Inca motorway has been awarded to Melchor Mascaró with a budget of 1.3 million euros.
The contracts will be signed during the next seven days and work will begin at kilometre 5.5 of the Inca Highway in the direction of Raiguer.
Local residents and business owners who use the Marratxí Estate have welcomed the news that work on the access road will get underway soon saying it will eliminate heavy traffic from nearby urbanisations and provide better security for residents.
Neighbourhood Complaints
According to the previous Government of the Council of Majorca, the work should have started during 2019, but was delayed because of a raft of complaints from neighbours after Consellera Insular de Territori, Mercedes Garrido, announced on January 31, 2019 that the project had been approved.
