Property
Couple sought to manage luxury Ibiza villa
Silver Swan Recruitment, a leading employment agency with offices in London and Dubai, is seeking a couple to manage a luxury villa in Ibiza, for which they will be paid almost 5,000 euros a month.
The requirements are at least three to four years experience in the luxury hospitality sector, driving licences, flexible and excellent organisation, strong communication skills, and friendly attitudes. The duties range from cleaning to arranging events.
The accommodation being offered is either in the villa or in a separate luxury two-bedroom apartment. Holidays will be when the family isn't in residence, typically in the winter.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.