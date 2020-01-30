The image for the ad seeking a couple to manage the Ibiza villa. 29-01-2020 Silver Swan Recruitment

Shares:

Silver Swan Recruitment, a leading employment agency with offices in London and Dubai, is seeking a couple to manage a luxury villa in Ibiza, for which they will be paid almost 5,000 euros a month.

The requirements are at least three to four years experience in the luxury hospitality sector, driving licences, flexible and excellent organisation, strong communication skills, and friendly attitudes. The duties range from cleaning to arranging events.

The accommodation being offered is either in the villa or in a separate luxury two-bedroom apartment. Holidays will be when the family isn't in residence, typically in the winter.