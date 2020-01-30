The Manacor coastline, such as in Porto Cristo, suffered because of Storm Gloria. 22-01-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Manacor town hall has placed a cost of 3.8 million euros on the damage caused by Storm Gloria. The greatest requirement is in S'Illot, where 580,000 euros will be spent. Of this, 240,000 euros will be for beach regeneration and for paving on the jetty. Smaller amounts are needed for rainwater drains, road surfaces and the civic centre roof.

In Porto Cristo, 290,000 euros are to go on beach regeneration and repairs to the Coves Blanques promenade, while 172,000 euros are required for a new drainage pump in Cala Magrana.

Beach regeneration is needed in Cala Anguila, Cala Mandia and S'Estany den Mas, where the wooden walkway and showers also need repairing. In Calas de Mallorca and Cala Murada, 93,000 euros will be spent on damage.