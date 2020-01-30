The National Police have taken over the investigation. 09-10-2019 CNP

A 47-year-old Majorcan Volleyball Coach has been arrested for at least two cases of alleged sexual abuse.

The defendant appeared in court this morning and is reportedly being investigated over the alleged abuse of his daughter and his son’s girlfriend. His sister-in-law has also filed allegations.

In the case of his daughter, the alleged abuse continued from 2015 to 2017, when the girl was a minor, until she was 17 years old.

Our sister paper, Ultima Hora, has learned the detainee abused his sister-in-law in the 1990s in Argentina, when she was a minor and for several years.

Finally, in the case of his daughter-in-law, the accused allegedly abused her in the family home after many episodes of harassment.

An investigation has been launched by the Family and Minor Unit of the National Police, or UFAM.