Day 2 of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca
Day 2 of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca begins today at 11.30.
Today's route is Soller to Deya, Esporles, Bunyola, Santa Maria, Binissalem, Lloseta, Selva, Campanet, Pollensa, Puig Major and back. The route starts at the Plaça Constitució and is 140,1 kilometres.
