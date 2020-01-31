The Playa de Palma section of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca yesterday. 30-01-2020 Foto:Pere Bota

Day 2 of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca begins today at 11.30.

Today's route is Soller to Deya, Esporles, Bunyola, Santa Maria, Binissalem, Lloseta, Selva, Campanet, Pollensa, Puig Major and back. The route starts at the Plaça Constitució and is 140,1 kilometres.