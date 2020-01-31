Police
Calvia police fine one in five drivers
Over the week up to last Sunday, Calvia police carried out a campaign to check on vehicles. A total of 245 vehicles were pulled over and fines were issued in respect of 46 of them; almost one in five, therefore.
Of these 46, there were 29 for not having an up-to-date ITV (MOT) or for driving without a licence; 24 were cars and five were motorcycles. Five vehicles carrying goods were checked and all were found to breach some form of regulation. A further reason for fines was deficiencies with lights.
The police will be undertaking more campaigns to check on vehicles over the next few weeks.
