Calvia police will be carrying out more vehicle control campaigns. 31-01-2020 Ajuntament de Calvia

Shares:

Over the week up to last Sunday, Calvia police carried out a campaign to check on vehicles. A total of 245 vehicles were pulled over and fines were issued in respect of 46 of them; almost one in five, therefore.

Of these 46, there were 29 for not having an up-to-date ITV (MOT) or for driving without a licence; 24 were cars and five were motorcycles. Five vehicles carrying goods were checked and all were found to breach some form of regulation. A further reason for fines was deficiencies with lights.

The police will be undertaking more campaigns to check on vehicles over the next few weeks.