The start of Febraury and the Almond blossom is in full bloom. 31-01-2020 Caroline Fuller

Shares:

February kicks off with lots of sunshine and higher temperatures in Majorca, maybe a weekend at the beach!

Palma is gorgeous today, the sun’s shining, there’s a little bit of a breeze and a top temperature of 20º dropping to 9 degrees overnight.

There’s hazy sunshine in Andratx and it’s slightly cooler at 18 degrees with a slight wind and a low of 10º.

It’s a foggy morning in Santanyi but the sun’s not far away, expect a high of 18 degrees and a low of 7º.

Rake out the suntan lotion if you’re in Pollensa, it’s 21 degrees and sunny with a nice breeze and a low of 8º.

And Soller is 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with an overnight low of 8º.

You can view the island live on our webcam page.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Son Servera............................. 21.2 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 20.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port................................20.0 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port........................... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Lluc............................. 5.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 5.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university........................ 7.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......... 7.1 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........... 7.2 degrees Centigrade



Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 43 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 33 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 22 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 19 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 53 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 46 (km/h)

Ibiza.................................................................. 38 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 36 (km/h)

Pollensa............................................................ 30 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Campos, Can Sion..................................................... 0.2

Llucmajor.................................................................... 0.2

La Mola, Mahon.......................................................... 0.1

Feb 1 What’s On

Spring is just around the corner, so why not take a gourmet tour of two Majorca vineyards, taste some of the island’s best wines and tuck into a sumptuous dinner while you enjoy a private concert.

Art buffs can explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour at the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma between 10.00 until 18.00.

Rhapsody of Queen are live at the Palma Auditorium from 21.30 and the two hour spectacular show includes all the big hits by Queen, including I Want To Break Free, We Are The Champions and Bohemian Rhapsody. Ticket prices start at 40 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

And the Silvia Fluixá Band bring pop, rock and funk to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.