3rd Day of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca
Todays is the 3rd day of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca and it is the Pollensa to Andratx leg.
The event starts at 11.45 from Plaça Major in Pollensa, to Alcudia, back to Pollensa, then to Puig Major, Soller, Deya, Banyalbufar, Estellencs, Andratx, Es Capdella, Camp de Mar, Puerto Andratx.
Today's route is 168,9 kilometres.
For more info go to www.vueltamallorca.com.
