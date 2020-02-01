Transport
Soller train not back on track just yet
The Soller train is out of action thanks to a breakdown caused by Storm Gloria and will not be running on Sunday as planned.
The service has been closed since December 9 whilst the tracks and trains were renovated and will be back in action on Wednesday, according to Head of Train Maintenance in Soller, Javier Igual.
“A huge pine branch caused significant damage to the electrical infrastructure of the train and work equipment had to be diverted to repair it, so the train won’t be operational until Wednesday,” he said.
Igual said that during the reform period, which lasted just under two months, 1,200 metres of track were increased, improvements were made to the roads at Soller station, which makes them safer and causes less wear and tear to rolling stock.
Igual pointed out that the workshops have been really busy fine-tuning all the locomotives and wagons and replacing parts that were completely worn out.
