Employment
Thomas Cook employees receive dismissal letters
The bankruptcy administrator for Thomas Cook has sent letters of dismissal to employees of In Destination Incoming, the Thomas Cook company headquartered in Palma.
The letter was sent on Friday to 675 employees, who next week will receive their settlements and will also be able to sign on as unemployed. This therefore brings an end to the protracted process that has affected Thomas Cook employees since the tour operator’s collapse in September last year.
These employees signed an agreement for employment termination in December.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.