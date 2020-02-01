Thomas Cook employees protesting outside the offices. 01-02-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

The bankruptcy administrator for Thomas Cook has sent letters of dismissal to employees of In Destination Incoming, the Thomas Cook company headquartered in Palma.

The letter was sent on Friday to 675 employees, who next week will receive their settlements and will also be able to sign on as unemployed. This therefore brings an end to the protracted process that has affected Thomas Cook employees since the tour operator’s collapse in September last year.

These employees signed an agreement for employment termination in December.