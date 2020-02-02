Route map day 4 - Playa de Palma to Palma 28-01-2020 vueltamallorca.com

Shares:

Today is the final leg of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, the Playa de Palma to Palma route.

The event starts at 09.50. From Avda. Fra Joan Llabrés, Playa de Palma and heads to Llucmajor, Algaida, Sineu, Santa Margalida, Binissalem, Consell, Santa Maria, Esporles, Coll de Sa Creu, Genova, Portopi.

Today's ride is 159,6 kilometres.