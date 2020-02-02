Events
Final day of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca
Today is the final leg of the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, the Playa de Palma to Palma route.
The event starts at 09.50. From Avda. Fra Joan Llabrés, Playa de Palma and heads to Llucmajor, Algaida, Sineu, Santa Margalida, Binissalem, Consell, Santa Maria, Esporles, Coll de Sa Creu, Genova, Portopi.
Today's ride is 159,6 kilometres.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.