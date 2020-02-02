Beach weather in Majorca on Sunday. 02-02-2020 Joan Taberner

It was a particularly warm Sunday in Majorca, with temperatures more in keeping with the spring. In Puerto Pollensa, for example, the high at two o'clock in the afternoon was 25.8C.

The forecast is for similarly warm weather on Monday, although windy conditions on Tuesday will mean a cooling. The rest of the week will remain sunny but with temperatures more typical for the time of year - around 17 or 18C.

The warm weather, Aemet says, is due to an anticyclone over the north of Africa.