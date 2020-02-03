Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Another beautiful winter's day in Majorca.
It is mainly sunny in Palma with the temperature expected to reach up to 25º today, dropping to 10º tonight.
It is slightly cooler in the mountains with Lluc's top temperature of 21º and lows of 5º.
Sa Pobla can expect highs of 24º and lows of 9º.
There's a light westerly breeze with humiditiy at 65%.
You can bask in our sunshine too by viewing the island on our webcam page.
What's On
You can still see 6 films in English today:
Judy; The Biggest Little Farm; Dolittle; Jojo Rabbit; 1917 and Little Women.
