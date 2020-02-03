Cala Molins, Majorca. 03-02-2020 Patrick Mullis

It was a scorcher of a weekend in the Balearic Islands and it was all thanks to an anticyclone in the north of Africa, according to Aemet.

There were highs of 20 degrees in Inca and Llucmajor on Saturday and temperatures hovered between 17 and 19 degrees everywhere else.

The streets were empty but the beaches were packed and as the bucket and spade crew dug their way to Australia the rest of the family went for a dip in the sea or soaked up the first decent rays of the year.

Sunday was even better, Llucmajor took top spot with a top temperature of 22 degrees, the mercury rose to 21 in Santa Ponsa and Pollensa and it was 20 degrees with wall to wall sunshine in Andratx, Manacor and Soller as well as in Ibiza and Minorca.

