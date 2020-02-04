Environment
It's A Dog's Life
A man who lives in the Marqués de la Sénia district of Palma has published a speeded up video on social media to highlight the problem of dogs urinating in his neighbourhood.
Alberto Salinas points out the urine stains on urban furniture, lamp posts and other places saying ?residents and visitors have to live with this, in an area where there are hotels and playgrounds.?
In disgust, Alberto vented his fury on Twitter, criticising the authorities for doing nothing about it and Emaya not only tweeted back, they promised to clean the area, said they regretted the inconvenience and thanked him for contacting them.
Marqués de la Senia? Alberto Salinas (@brtss89) February 3, 2020
Habitantes y visitantes tenemos que vivir con esto por los meados de los perros. Zona con hoteles y parque infantil. @policiadepalma y @EMAYA_Palma sin hacer nada. @hila @ajuntpalma @PalmadeMerda @IB3noticies @diariomallorca @UHmallorca @CronicaBalear_ Asco! pic.twitter.com/zp9g9pPwp8
Alberto Salinas @ brtss89
Marquis of the Senia
Inhabitants and visitors have to live with this because of the dog's pee. Area with hotels and playground. @policiadepalma
and @EMAYA_Palma
without doing anything. Disgust!
