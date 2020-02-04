Alberto Salinas points out the urine stains on urban furniture, lamp posts and other places. 16-06-2019 L. CONTRERAS

Shares:

A man who lives in the Marqués de la Sénia district of Palma has published a speeded up video on social media to highlight the problem of dogs urinating in his neighbourhood.

Alberto Salinas points out the urine stains on urban furniture, lamp posts and other places saying ?residents and visitors have to live with this, in an area where there are hotels and playgrounds.?

In disgust, Alberto vented his fury on Twitter, criticising the authorities for doing nothing about it and Emaya not only tweeted back, they promised to clean the area, said they regretted the inconvenience and thanked him for contacting them.

Alberto Salinas @ brtss89

Marquis of the Senia

Inhabitants and visitors have to live with this because of the dog's pee. Area with hotels and playground. @policiadepalma

and @EMAYA_Palma

without doing anything. Disgust!