Two motorcyclists crossing with a couple of hikers on a restricted road wihtin the Galatzo estate.

The number of prohibited vehicles in the Serra de Tramuntana has multiplied.

A few days ago, the Department of Medi Ambient initiated legal actions against a dozen people on motorcycles, who were travelling between the Port des Canonge and Banyalbufar.

Now Calvia City Council is reportedly asking for Government help and support to curb the growing number of off-road vehicles on the Galatzó public estate and the Consistory is now said to be demanding that the Department of Medi Ambient include the estate in its follow-up plans for compliance with regulations on protected rustic land.

Many hikers have complained about the presence of quad bikes, motorcyclists and mountain bikers that are using the routes and trails, despite obvious signage on the estate that makes it clear they are prohibited.

The Deputy Mayor of Medi Ambient and Trancisió Ecológica, Rafel Sedano, UP-Més, has confirmed that the Town Hall and the Government have been contacted in a bid to highlight the importance of collaboration between the different institutions to enforce the regulations.

There are several rules and regulations that prohibit of motor vehicles in the Serra de Tramuntana, including the Forestry Law, the Tax and Administrative Measures Act of 2005, the Law for the Conservation of Environmental Relevance Spaces and the Natural Resources Management Plan.