05-02-2020

The Civil Guard has launched an investigation into the death of a man in Santa Maria del Camí.

Emergency Services were called to the man’s home at around 1pm yesterday. Servei d'Atció Mèdica Urgent, or SAMU-061 personnel tried to help the man but he was certified dead at the scene.

The victim reportedly had severe lesions on different parts of his body and specialists from the Criminalistics Laboratories have taken samples and made a complete photographic report.

Police have taken statements from neighbours and relatives and say they don’t believe a third party was involved in the death.

An autopsy is being carried out at the Anatomical Institute of Palma to determine the exact cause of death.