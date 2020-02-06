The first train of the year arrived in Soller shortly before noon. 05-02-2020 Lluc Garcia

The Soller Train is back on track and 320 people, including a number of tourists who’d booked the journey through travel agents, jumped aboard yesterday for the first time this season.

There were loud cheers as the train left the station and again when it arrived in the heart of Soller.

The famous vintage wooden train dates back to 1912 and was originally used to transport citrus fruit from the Sóller Valley to Palma.

It’s one of Majorca’s biggest tourist attractions and around 1 million passengers a year hop on the train, which leaves the Ferrocarril de Sóller station several times a day and chugs through more than 20 miles of stunning countryside with staggering mountain views. It only stops once in Bunyola, so that passengers can jump off and take some photos.

In the next few days and weeks, many shops, hotels and businesses that shut their doors during the winter months will reopen in Soller city centre and in the port.

The tram from the city centre to the port has been running for the last two weeks and people are getting out and about and enjoying the sunshine.

