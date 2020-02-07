A sunny day with a chilly breeze. 06-02-2020 Caroline Fuller

It’s warmed up a little bit today in the Balearic Islands and there’s lots of sunshine but the wind is just refusing to die down, making it feel much cooler.

Palma’s 19 degrees with hazy sunshine, with a 15 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 7º.

The sun’s out in Andratx but it’s breezy there too with a top temperature of 17º dropping to 7º after dark.

Capdepera is sunny and windy with high of 16º and a low of 10 degrees.

Pollensa is 18 degrees and partly sunny partly cloudy with a low of 5º.

And it’s blowing a gale in Deya with gusts of 20 kilometres an hour, lots of sunshine, a high of 15 degrees and a low of 5º.

You can view the weather across the island live on our webcam page.

Feb 7 What’s On

Spain’s dry-stone were added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November last year and there's around 20,000 kilometres of dry-stone walls to explore in the Sierra Tramuntana area of Majorca. It’s a great way to spend time with the family and there are refuges set up along the route. For more information log on to https://caminsdepedra.conselldemallorca.cat/es/

Photography buffs will love the exhibition of shots of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 1900 and 1930 at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar until March 28, entry is free and the venue is open from 10.00 until 14.00 then again 16.30 until 21.00

The vintage train to Soller is back in action and when you’re done exploring the city, jump aboard the tram and enjoy the scenic route through the orange and lemon trees to the port.

The Red Suns will rock the house at the Shamrock from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.

And Vanessa Black & Co are live at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma from 23.00, entry is free and the view from up there is stunning.