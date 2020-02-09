Florence Chatelard was sentenced to thirty months. 09-02-2020 Alejandro Sepúlveda - Archive

Drunk driver Florence Chatelard was sentenced last year to two and a half years for causing the death of Biel Llull in September 2016. The deadline for the Frenchwoman to enter prison was the fifth of this month. She has yet to present herself. Unless the court decides to suspend the sentence, a warrant for her arrest will be issued.

Florence Chatelard had been drinking heavily prior to the incident near Sineu when she knocked down and killed cyclist Biel Llull. The 45-year-old was a police officer in Palma. He had been out for an evening's bike ride with his young son.