Van crashes into a house near Puerto Andratx
Two people were injured when a van slammed into a house in Andratx yesterday.
A middle-aged couple reportedly lost control of their vehicle at around 8 o'clock in the morning at the Camí del Pla in Son Llarg, between Puerto Andratx and s’Arracó.
Andratx Local Police and SAMU-061 Emergency Services personnel were deployed to the scene.
Officers said that, at first, the couple insisted that they were fine and didn’t need treatment, but after a few minutes, they had to be assisted by medical staff.
The driver of the vehicle was given a breathalyser test which allegedly proved positive, with a rate of 0.37.
There was a significant amount of damage to the house and the van and apparently it’s not the first time that a vehicle has crashed into the house.
