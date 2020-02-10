Temperatures in Palma could reach 17º today. 10-02-2020 MDB

Shares:

It's is bright sunny across most of the island today.

Palma can expect highs of around 17º degrees whilst in Pollensa it could reach 20º.

Overnight lows will be between 8º and 12º.

There is a southwesterly breeze and humidity is at 70%.

You can see the weather live across the island on our webcam page.

What's on today

The Fundació Studium Aureum perform Beethoven, Haydn, Schubert at the Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim in Palma 64. Cost is 20 euros.