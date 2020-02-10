Health
Chinese Community of Majorca uses App to advise on protocol
The Chinese Community of Majorca has issued a message through the Wechat social network asking anyone who has just arrived from China to contact the relevant authorities so that they can be isolated in their homes and receive help during a period of quarantine.
In the message they ask the community collaborate and that anyone who’s recently been in their country to provide all the necessary data, such as their passport numbers and the numbers of the flights they came on to Majorca.
A patient who was admitted to Son Espases Hospital on Friday with his family has been confirmed as having the coronavirus infection.
